English Voice Cast Revealed for Lost Judgment

Sega have unveiled the core of the English voice cast to lend their talents for the upcoming follow-up to 2019’s latest spin-off to the Yakuza series, in the form of Lost Judgment. For those who prefer to play through the game with English audio, as opposed to the native Japanese, Greg Chun reprises his role as main protagonist Takayuki Yagami, alongside Crispin Freeman who once more voices Yagami’s yakuza-turn-sidekick companion, Masaharu Kaito.

Among the actors both returning and making their series debut in the sequel include Steve Blum, Joe Zieja, Erika Lindbeck & Stephanie Sheh. Lost Judgment releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 & Xbox One on September 24.