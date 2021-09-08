Far Cry 6 Debuts Game Overview Trailer

A new trailer for Far Cry 6 dropped today that gives an overview of what players can expect to see in Far Cry 6 including an introductory look at the world of Yara along with the gameplay and story. Far Cry 6 is an open world first person shooter where players try to liberate Yara as military dropout Dani Rojas. Far Cry 6 is scheduled for release on October 7 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store as well as on Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+