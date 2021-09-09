PlayStation Showcase Drops New Project Eve Trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve posted anything about Project Eve but a new trailer showing off more gameplay and hints of the story dropped during the PlayStation Showcase. Not a ton of information is available about Project Eve but in the future people have been banished by Earth by an invading alien species called NA-tives. To reclaim our planet players take control of Eve as she battles these vile creatures. The trailer revealed today showed off a lot of gorgeous environments and stylistic combat, which we’ve post below for convenience. No release date has been announced for Project Eve but it is planning to release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.