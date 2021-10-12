Eidos Montreal Drops Rocking Launch Trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Eidos Montreal today dropped the launch trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The fate of the galaxy is in the Guardian’s hands. What could go wrong? Players will find out later this month when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy officially launches. In the meantime, the final launch trailer is out, showcasing the types of antics and colorful cast of characters the Guardians will encounter in their journey. It also provides a look at what costumes you’ll be able to equip on your Guardians.

Set to Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart,” the trailer provides a final look at the single player game. While players only take control of Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star Lord), the rest of the Guardians are at your disposal. Rocket is excellent for area-of-effect damage, Groot provides defensive options, Drax serves as a tank, and Gamora provides offensive options. As Quill, you’ll engage in combat, deliver commands on the battlefield, and make narrative-impacting decisions during the story.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches October 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch (via the Cloud in select regions).