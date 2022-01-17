Co-op Mode Arrives For Ys IX: Monstrum Nox On PC

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was released almost a year ago as a single player game. That changes today, at least for players who own Adol’s latest adventure on PC. This experimental co-op mode is included in Steam Patch 1.1.2, and is only available for the PC version of Ys IX (sorry Switch and PlayStation 4 players). Local co-op mode is the most exciting aspect of the patch, which does include some other details such as 16:10 aspect ratio. A complete rundown of what can be found in this update can be read here. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is a great entry in an often overlooked JRPG series. More details and our impressions of the game can be found in our review.