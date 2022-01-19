Akiko Shikata Contributes Three Songs To Touken Ranbu Warriors

Koei Tecmo has announced that world renowned singer/songwriter Akiko Shikata is contributing three new songs to the Touken Ranbu Warriors soundtrack. The opening theme “Color Barrage” can be sampled in the Touken Ranbu Warriors trailer released today that also showcases gameplay features of the upcoming title. Shikata will contribute two more songs to Touken Ranbu Warriors which are two ending songs that feature her versatile vocals entitles “Honor” and “Time.” Additionally, it has been revelaed that the enigmatic Omokage (voiced by Takuma Terashima) will be a playable character in Touken Ranbu and wields a great sword known as an otachi. Omokage will be a key figure in the storyline alongside Mikazuki Munechika and the other Touken Danshi. Touken Ranbu Warrios is currently in development for Nintendo Switch with a scheduled release date of May 24.