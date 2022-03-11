Dungeons & Dragon Gold Box Games Coming to Steam

In the late ’80s and early ’90s Gold Box PC were popular Dungeons & Dragons CRPGs. These games took popular D&D campaign settings like Dragonlance, Forgotten Realms and Ravenloft and translated them into single player adventures on PC. Fans of these classic games received some good news today as these titles will be launching on Steam on later this month. Publisher SNEG will be adding some bonuses to the games to make them easier to run, including a special Gold Box launcher to make accessing game easier and party management in between games, enhanced DOSBox support to get the best performance on modern hardware and companion apps for Eye of the Beholder Series (All-Seeing Eye) and the majority of other Gold Box Classics (Gold Box Companion) that makes dungeon mapping easier and providing quick access to journal entries and spell books. The following collections of games will be available via Steam on March 29:

Forgotten Realms: The Archives Collection One (Eye of the Beholder I, II, and III)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two (Curse of the Azure Bonds, Gateway to the Savage Frontier, Hillsfar, Pools of Darkness, Pool of Radiance, Secret of the Silver Blades, Treasures of the Savage Frontier, and Unlimited Adventures)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three (Dungeon Hack, Menzoberranzan)

Krynn series (Champions of Krynn, Death Knights of Krynn, The Dark Queen of Krynn)

Dark Sun series (Shattered Lands, Wake of the Ravager)

Ravenloft series (Strahd’s Possession, Stone Prophet)

D&D Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse