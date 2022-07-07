Arcade1Up Reveals Two New Home Arcades For Legacy Lineup

Arcade1Up announced today that pre-orders will open today for Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition and Capcom Legacy Yoga Flame & Shinku Hadoken Edition, adding to their ever growing Legacy Edition Collection. These new machines will include Wi-Fi to use online leaderboards and connected multiplayer. Each of these machines will feature 14 games and require no tokens. The Bandai Namco Entertainment Legacy Ms. Pac-Man Edition includes Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga and Pac-Mania among their 14 titles while the Capcom Legacy Yoga Flame & Shinku Hadoken Edition will include Final Fight, King of Dragons and Street Fighter II Turbo are among its 14 games and will also feature cabinet art by Joe Ng of Udon Entertainment. Pre-orders can be completed along with a full list of games, pricing and other Legacy cabinets are available on Arcade1Up’s website.