The Perfect Tool for Platforming in Frogun Launch Trailer

If there’s one thing videogames have demonstrated over the years is that the single least interesting thing a gun can do is shoot a projectile. Sure, it’s handy to apply force at a distance, but there’s so many more possibilities to explore. For example the gun could be a frog that shoots out a sticky tongue useful for latching onto enemies and bits of scenery, aiding a young girl in her quest to chase after her adventurer parents through ancient ruins. Which is exactly what happens in the cutest refugee of the PS1 era for 3D platformers, Frogun.

Renata’s parents disappeared one morning with a note saying she should stay safe at the base camp. This was a deeply optimistic expectation, and it doesn’t take long for Renata to chase after them once she’s discovered the handy frogun. Each level is a 3D platforming challenge more in the highly-structured style of Crash Bandicoot than the open levels of Banjo-Kazooie, but still with a good number of side-paths to explore for bonus treasures. Frogun is a cheerful, happy throwback to the 32-bit era of platformers before Mario 64 completely redefined them, and it released today with an equally upbeat trailer to show off its girl-and-her-frogun action.

Frogun is available on just about any current platform you can imagine- PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X, PC, and Switch. It’s also got an open preorder running at Limited Run Games, not to mention a super-cute plushie. It’s as challenging as it is cute, so give the trailer a look to see what kind of trouble a girl and her frogun can get up to.