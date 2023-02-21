’70s Anime-Inspired Colony Sim Jumplight Odyssey Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Armello developers League of Geeks are heading into 2023 with some more impressive-looking strategy games on their slate, and that includes their new ’70s anime-inspired spacefaring adventure, Jumplight Odyssey. First revealed last year with an animated story trailer showcasing protagonist Princess Euphora’s attempts to guide their people through space toward the Forever Star and away from the evil Admiral Voltan, it made a bit of a splash with its debut. And now as a follow-up to that flash, we get our first official gameplay trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

As seen in the latest clip, taking care of a colony aboard a massive starship such as this requires quite a bit of work. You have to keep your citizens happy, build proper structures for them, defend against attacks from warmongering Zutopans, and occasionally eject a few people via airlock. Working with the various relationships of all the passengers that can affect each other in various ways can be tricky, but hey, at least you have a pet pig to help you get through all of the drama. Jumplight Odyssey arrives for PC later this year in Early Access, and should hopefully be one for sim and anime fans alike.