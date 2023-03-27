9 Years of Shadows Brings Metroidvania Thrills to PC

The Metroidvania sub-genre is a crowded one and it takes something special for a game to truly stand out. 9 Years of Shadows aims to bring pixel art back to the forefront with a lushly-detailed world that reminds me a bit of Astal’s rich details throughout. The game’s soundtrack is also incredible, with a lot of depth on display even in short bursts.

Sound design is clearly something that HALBERD Studios put a lot of work into since beyond the OST, you’ve got things like heartbeats in the background of the action to add tension. With both a staff and projectile-based attacks, there’s a definitely Mega Man Zero vibe to the action with a bit of Strider’s speed and some puzzle-solving through in too. 9 Years of Shadows is available now on PC via Steam, where it has a 20% discount taking it to $15.99, or you can get it on launch day on Fanatical for $13.99.