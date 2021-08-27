90’s-Inspired Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Now Available

Those that were a fan of the late 1990’s Resident Evil and Silent Hill games now have an opportunity to relive this type of gameplay. Featuring puzzles and fixed camera angles, thanks to a combination of work from PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works, Tormented Souls offers everything you would expect in these types of games on to modern hardware. Tormented Souls is available on Steam and PlayStation 5 today for $19.99. A physical version for the PlayStation 5 will be launching soon for $39.99. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch versions will also be available soon. You can check out the launch trailer below.