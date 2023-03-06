A Bigger, Shinier Metropolis in Cities Skylines II Cinematic Trailer

Sim City is dead, and while it would have been nice if the legendary series had survived it’s not like its loss left a void behind. Things change, time moves on, and the crown can be passed to a new king of the genre. Cities Skylines came out eight years ago, almost but not quite to the day, and promptly took over the vacant throne of the city-building genre. It’s had dozens of DLC, sold over twelve million units, spun out a VR version, and lived a good, long, productive life in that time. Millions of players have created endless urban paradises, as well as countless blights and whatever other weird layouts their creative minds could inflict on their residents. The original game is showing its age, though, so after all these years of support it’s time for a sequel, and Paradox Interactive dropped the trailer as a major part of today’s gaming showcase.

While it’s great to know Cities Skylines II is on the way, today’s announcement was more about excitement than anything resembling information. The world looks awfully pretty but everything is prefaced with a “Not actual gameplay” disclaimer, so although the cities of the trailer certainly look like something today’s hardware could handle, we’ll have to see how that turns out. The same goes for the gameplay, what new wrinkles may be introduced and if it’s going to stick with the transportation-centric view of city design that both makes this kind of game more accessible and is also a relic of the 1900s. There’s a lot to come about Cities Skylines II, although the nebulous “2023” release window seems like it might be closer rather than farther thanks to the leak of the full achievements list.

Cities Skylines II releases sometime this year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, plus will be available day-1 on Game Pass. Its announcement trailer may not be informative but it’s certainly pretty, so give it a view to get ready for the city-management revelations to come.