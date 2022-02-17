A Classic Indie Action Hero Returns in McPixel 3

Well, here’s a name many of us haven’t heard in a long time: McPixel. Developer Sos Sosowski’s point-and-click take on the likes of MacGyver was quite the unique game when it first came out, tasking players with trying to come up with unorthodox solutions to dangerous situations in twenty seconds each stage while being gleefully chaotic and comedic in tone. It was also one of the very first games approved for Steam Greenlight, and the first one released through the program back when it existed (and meant something). And after a near-decade-long hiatus, McPixel is back with McPixel 3, setting out on the mystery to find out what happened to McPixel 2 (presumably locked up somewhere with Leisure Suit Larry 4, we’d wager).

As seen in the trailer below, McPixel has not only found themselves in even more absurd scenarios this time around, but also seems to be tackling bunch of different genre through various mini-games, from beat-’em-ups to first-person segments. Indeed, the game boasts over twenty different mini-games, alongside other features such as one hundred levels, over nine hundred gags, fifteen hundred interactive items, Steve, and a water level. It’s also being published by Devolver Digital now, which is somehow the least surprising development here. Still, the core focus seems to be on trying to decode insane solutions to bizarre problems again, with should hopefully provide a lot of fun. No release window yet, but expect McPixel 3 sometime this year for the PC.