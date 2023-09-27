A.K.I. Now Available in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has officially received its next DLC fighter as A.K.I. is officially available today. This is for all platforms as the new character can also be located in World Tour by exploration and can equip the character’s moves in Battle Hub. The 20th Master is also available in the standard Fighting Ground mode, adding to Rashid to help create more versatility on the character roster. Players can unlock A.K.I. by owning or purchasing the Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Character/Ultimate Pass, or purchase individually for 350 Fighter Coins. This will include her Outfit 1 and Colors 1 & 2.
Players can also test out the new character for free for one hour. This is accomplished by redeeming one Rental Fighter ticket, which is obtainable in the in-game Fighting Pass. Ed and Akuma are still slated for Year 1 along with mroe content. Street Fighter 6 has also received some other updates along with the integration of A.K.I. into its world. The summarized patch notes are listed below along with what can be expected with A.K.I. The full log of patch notes is listed at the link at the end of the summary. Street Fighter 6 has sold more than two million units since launch. It is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. You can check out our review of Street Fighter 6 here. There is also a video review of Street Fighter 6 on our YouTube page, which can be found here.
- World Tour
- A.K.I.’s Master Missions, new NPCs, and new Locations added.
- Fighting Ground
- A.K.I.’s story added to Arcade Mode.
- Battle Hub
- A “History” tab has been added to the Phrases and Stickers windows to access ones you’ve recently used in chat.
- The meaning of a sticker will now be shown when they are highlighted by the cursor.
- Shop
- Shop now includes A.K.I. Outfit 2, A.K.I. colors 3-10 and Street Fighter League avatar gear.
- General
- Support for Latin American Spanish in subtitles and other text will be added, making it the 14th in-game language to be supported.
- Custom Room Display Settings have been added and Training Mode features have been expanded.
- In order to mitigate unintentional Super Arts from being performed, the input recognition frame of certain Super Art commands have been shortened. Due to this adjustment, players must input their commands faster or the Super Art may not be performed.
- Additional various bug fixes and adjustments; full patch notes can be found here.