A.K.I. Now Available in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has officially received its next DLC fighter as A.K.I. is officially available today. This is for all platforms as the new character can also be located in World Tour by exploration and can equip the character’s moves in Battle Hub. The 20th Master is also available in the standard Fighting Ground mode, adding to Rashid to help create more versatility on the character roster. Players can unlock A.K.I. by owning or purchasing the Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Character/Ultimate Pass, or purchase individually for 350 Fighter Coins. This will include her Outfit 1 and Colors 1 & 2.

Players can also test out the new character for free for one hour. This is accomplished by redeeming one Rental Fighter ticket, which is obtainable in the in-game Fighting Pass. Ed and Akuma are still slated for Year 1 along with mroe content. Street Fighter 6 has also received some other updates along with the integration of A.K.I. into its world. The summarized patch notes are listed below along with what can be expected with A.K.I. The full log of patch notes is listed at the link at the end of the summary. Street Fighter 6 has sold more than two million units since launch. It is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. You can check out our review of Street Fighter 6 here. There is also a video review of Street Fighter 6 on our YouTube page, which can be found here.