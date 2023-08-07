A.K.I. Teaser Trailer, TMNT Collab Announced for Street Fighter 6

Over the weekend at EVO 2023, some news arose from the recently released Street Fighter 6. The first comes in the way of a new collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There is currently a new movie in theaters, but from the looks of it, this collaboration will focus on the traditional style of the Ninja Turtles rather than what is in the movie. Starting on August 8, players will be able to style their custom avatars with TMNT gear an emotes. Players also have access to new Titles, Stamps, and custom in-game mobile wallpaper and camera frames. World Tour and Battle Hub can also have custom avatars to represent each of the Turtles.

This will be the second branded partnership within Street Fighter 6 since it launched. The original partnership was with Onitsuka Tiger. So having variety in customizing your character with Ninja Turtles accessories or flat out becoming Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo or Donatello will bring some more depth to the title. The Ninja Turtles have been a part of fighting games in the past dating back to Tournament Fighters in the early 1990s, and more recently part of Injustice 2. It is also worth noting that not only with this collaboration and the movie in theaters, Nicktoons has also started to re-air episodes of the 1986 cartoon series.

During EVO 2023, Capcom also released its first teaser trailer for its next downloadable character coming later this year. A.K.I. will be the 20th playable character in the game, and the first cinematic footage was shown during the event. A.K.I. is yet another unique design, but not a lot is known about the fighting style of the character. The character will most likely be added to World Tour as a master so those that have Avatar builds can build upon their fighting set.

Street Fighter 6 has sold more than two million units since launch. The game continues to build acclaim with the fighting game community during a year where all the big games are due to launch. Capcom has gotten ahead of the game to instill their place in the industry prior to the other big game releases. Players can purchase the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam now. You can check out our review of Street Fighter 6 here and the two trailers in relation to the Ninja Turtles collaboration and the A.K.I. teaser below.