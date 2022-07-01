A Lovely Walk With a Shotgun in The Explorator Reveal Trailer

It’s a beautiful world to take a stroll through. The blue sky is filled with puffy white clouds while the sun sends the shadows of trees chasing across the windmill and mini-castles nestled by the river running through an idyllic valley. Workers stroll down dirt paths over bridges and past the water wheel that powers the mill on the edge of town, and on the outskirts wait the sun-dappled depths of the mushroom forest. It’s the kind of serene landscape where peace just naturally falls like a nurturing rain, and the growths on the side of a tree could never possibly twitch to life with a swirl of leaves and teeth while bomb-butterflies flitter along leaving random explosions in their wake.

The Explorator released its reveal trailer to the world and is promising to be a highly entertaining mixture of beautiful scenery and classic Doom-styled shooting against cartoonish enemies. It’s an intentional mixing of styles that looks to be a little jarring and yet also effective, with the near-Ghibli-esque environments hosting cute yet dangerous inhabitants. There’s a lot of work to be done seeing as The Explorator isn’t planned for release until at least the end of next year, 2023, but the current goal is to ramp up the action while adding some RPG-like elements such as inventory management by weight, weapon and armor upgrades, and variety in the gameplay as defined by the skills you choose to work on along the way. It’s a long way down to the heart of the island of Ospolis in search of lost Atlantis, but after mowing down the hordes you can always take a break to enjoy the peaceful scenery.