A Lovely Walk with Puzzle Panels in Taiji Launch

The nice thing about puzzles is that, barring the occasional death trap, they’ll wait. Solve it now, solve it later, mess around with possible solutions for hours and the puzzle will still be there, patiently waiting for that flash of insight that allows it to be solved. It’s been over six and a half years since we were able to take a nice stroll through The Witness’ island and since then there have been very few games that worked with its formula. Puzzle games and walking games have both been plentiful but exploration punctuated by endless obvious puzzles that let you solve them in the order you’d prefer? There aren’t a lot of those, which is why it’s so nice to see a new one pop up. Taiji released today as a new entry in the figure-it-out-as-you-go genre, with a pixel-art world just waiting to be untangled.

There’s not a lot of info available to say exactly how everything fits together and not a hint of what the story might be, which makes Taiji both difficult to write about and highly intriguing at the same time. The release trailer is a countdown from a gigantic ten by ten puzzle to a single panel, viewable here, but for a better overview last month’s release date trailer might be a bit more informative. Give it a watch below and see if it doesn’t make you want to figure out how all the pieces of Taiji fit together.