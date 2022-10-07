A New Guard Rises in Final Trailer for Gotham Knights

Waner Bros. Games and WB Games Montreal today dropped the final launch trailer for Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is just a few weeks out for launch, and to celebrate, the game’s publisher and developer have released a final launch trailer for the upcoming action-adventure title. The trailer gives us a final look at Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood as they attempt to wrestle Gotham City back from the criminal underworld following the mysterious death of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Players will take on the likes of Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls as they attempt to rise above Batman’s death and become the new protectors of the city.

Gotham Knights is out October 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.