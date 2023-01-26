A Sequel to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin? It’s Possible, says Producer

Could Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin get a sequel? It’s entirely possible, according to the game’s producer.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an odd title. Upon its initial reveal, the reception was very negative with a particular focus on the game’s visuals, writing, and and acting. While the game did experience a rough launch, the gameplay was fantastic. The developers have since spent the past year polishing the game, fleshing out the combat with additional classes, and releasing some excellent expansions. By the end of the year, we were some impressed with the game that we ultimately named it on our favorite games of the year. So, what happens next after the final DLC launches?

In a recent broadcast celebrating the release of the game’s third DLC (translated by Noisy Pixel), producer Tetsuya Nomura provided hints about a possible sequel:

“When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin first came out, there was a lot of negative bashing, especially online. However, I’m pleased to say that everyone watching this livestream has grown very fond of Jack and his friends. So much so that some would love to see a sequel of [the title].”

While this doesn’t outright confirm a sequel, it does show that Nomura is interested in a sequel. He goes on to say that fans of the title should help spread the word by completing the DLC and help spread the world about the game. He finished by saying he’d love the chance to work with Koei Tecmo’s Nobumichi Kumabe again.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. All three DLCs are available now as well. We’ll let you know should Square Enix and Koei Tecmo make any announcements regarding a sequel.