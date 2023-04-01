Abra Line Finally Appearing in the Pokemon TCG After Over 20 Years

Of all the Pokemon throughout the years to make a major splash in the TCG, the Abra was one of them in the wrong kind of way. This was due in part to a controversy years ago that caused Kadabra and its other evolutionary companions to disappear in the TCG after 2003. While the reasoning was never blatantly clear from TPC themselves this was believed to be due to Uri Geller believing Kadabra was a parody of him and suing over its design and inclusion. In November of 2020 he released an apology wherein he stated he would have no issues with further printing of Kadabra in the TCG, relinquishing any control he had over the Pokemon’s ability to appear. Whether or not that had a major impact on TPC’s decision is unclear, but today we’ve finally gotten our first look at Abra, Kadabra and Alakazam in the upcoming Japanese TCG set! This set is focusing on the entire original 151 Pokemon from Bulbasaur to Mew. In this particular set we actually see Alakazam getting his very own ex card to boot! It’s nice to see the line’s official revive back into the TCG and it’ll be even more fun to see what else the set holds when it releases in June for Japan.

Take a look at the upcoming new Abra line cards below: