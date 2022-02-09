Action Arcade Wrestling Now Available on Nintendo Switch

The Switch has played host to several wrestling games – but none with the level of polish and emphasis on creativity of Action Arcade Wrestling. Originally carrying the CHIKARA license, that was stripped out upon the game’s closure and it was revamped for PC and later consoles. The end result is a super-fun game that offers up both regular pro wrestling fun alongside insanity of things like using fire, energy beans, lightning and even sprinkles to take out foes.

With a massive PC-compatible creation suite enabling custom arenas and wrestlers, alongside an extensive mode selection that allows for up to 10 characters on-screen at once, there is a ton of fun to be had. For a mere $14.99 via the eShop, you can enjoy the game in 60 fps glory docked or in portable mode. It’s easily the best-playing pro wrestling game on the Switch and it’s clear that care has been taken to provide a better experience on the platform than has been the norm for the genre before.