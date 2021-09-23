Actraiser Renaissance Now Available on PS4, Switch, PC

Actraiser was an early SNES gem and one of the few games of that era that combined multiple genres. It brought the worlds of action-platformers and simulation games in an early form for the latter genre. The original game hasn’t gotten a ton of love on modern hardware despite being highly-regarded. Its sequel hurt the series a bit by only featuring action-platforming, and being clunkier – but now, we’ve got a new era for the series.

Square Enix is bringing the game back for Actraiser Renaissance on the Switch – offering up new visuals and a revamped OST that can be switched on or off at any time. This new release is available now digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC – marking the franchise’s debut on non-Nintendo hardware at a cost of $29.99.