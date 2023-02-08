Advance Wars 1+2 Finally Gets April Release

You have to go back all the way to June 2021 to remind yourself of when Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally announced. Initially scheduled to release for December that same year, the game got pushed back to what was assumed to be an updated April release last year. Sadly, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine — though Nintendo didn’t specifically name said events as the reason — Nintendo understandably delayed the game indefinitely.

It’s been nearly a year since the two-game bundle went silent, but thankfully during today’s Nintendo Direct, we finally got a new date for when fans of the original GBA turn-based tactics games, can get their hands on the Switch remakes. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on Nintendo Switch on April 21.