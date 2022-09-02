Adventure Game Backbone is Getting A Prequel Follow-Up Next Year

Developer Eggnut are returning once again to the more unpleasant vision of Vancouver depicted in last year’s detective-oriented adventure game Backbone, in the form of a prequel. Published once again by Raw Fury, Tails: The Backbone Preludes centers around four new characters described as being part of a series of intertwined stories, wherein players will make new, but difficult choices on top of the usual series of puzzles and interactions to navigate.

The prequel will also see the integration of a new branching tree-style system which — akin to more recent choice-driven adventure games as of late — allows you to track your progress on top of seeing just how varied these pivotal decisions and subsequent scenarios can unfold. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will release on PC sometime next year. You can check out the reveal trailer below.