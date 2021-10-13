‘Adversaries’ Trailer Pulls Back the Curtain on Monark’s Ne’er-Do-Wells

While some JRPGs feature largely normal characters stuck in some sort of fantastic setting, others go all the way and fill both the hero and villain rosters with all sorts of oddballs. Nippon Ichi’s Monark appears to belong to the latter category, with several strong personalities already making up the resistance group and today revealing an even odder group serving their enemies. What kind of person could enjoy this crazy situation? Watch and find out.

It was also announced today that fans can analyze their own egos to see what kinds of powers they’d have in the world of Monark. Additionally, fans can now pre-order the limited edition on the NIS America store page if they so desire. This version sells for $99.99 and comes with the game, a collector’s box, an art book, a soundtrack CD, a cloth poster and five acrylic character stands.

Monark launches on February 22 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Switch.