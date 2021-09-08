AEW Console Game Showcases Jungle Boy Gameplay Trailer

Fresh on the heels of their most successful pay-per-view of all time, All Out 2021, AEW has showcased new footage of their upcoming console game. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is the son of the late actor Luke Perry and has been one of the most promising young wrestlers of the past five years. Shining on the independent scene before making it to PWG, he arrived in AEW as someone who had the potential to be a star and has begun living up to his potential. In showcase matches on AEW Dynamite on PPVs, he’s looked fantastic and now he’s set to make his video game debut in AEW’s console game.

We have seen Darby Allin shown off in recent gameplay and now we have Jungle Boy battling him with Darby tapping out to the Snare Trap. The gameplay transitions look pretty good for a game so early in development, and it looks like the game is using something akin to the Day of Reckoning/Wrestle Kingdom game engine based on what we’ve seen with flying moves and the instantaneous finishers. With Yuke’s at the helm and having a good amount of time to work on the project, it should wind up being a top-notch wrestling game. Their latter-day WWE games were quite good as wrestling games for a modern style and there is no national company in the U.S. with a more modern style than AEW – so it will be interesting to see what the final product is like when it comes out.