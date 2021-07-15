AEW Elite General Manager Now Available for iOS and Android Devices

After an incredible AEW Dynamite show on TNT that saw over one million people tune in, All Elite Wrestling has released their long-awaited AEW Elite General Manager mobile app. Originally announced alongside the AEW casino app and the AEW console wrestling game, Elite GM aims to allow the user to craft their own roster and build show results with a roster of over 90 wrestlers that will expand over time. Fan outcry has led to Taz’s son Hook, for example, being a wanted character – so AEW referee Aubrey Edwards took to Twitter and said that folks will be added to the queue and when their art is done, added in down the line. Modern-day acts like MJF, Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and the Young Bucks are featured alongside AEW legends like Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Sting and the late Brodie Lee. Players can download the game free of charge on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.