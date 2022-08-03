AEW Fight Forever Announcement Trailer Revealed by THQ Nordic

AEW: Fight Forever has been in the works from Yuke’s and the former director of WWF No Mercy for quite some time – but we have seen little revealed of the game’s publishing plans until now. THQ Nordic’s name was on an Amazon listing yesterday alongside cover art and today, they have revealed their official site for the game and will be the publisher of AEW’s first console game across PC via Steam and all consoles – including the Nintendo Switch.

There have been bits and pieces of gameplay shown off so far, and the new announcement trailer revealed that we will get a larger chunk of gameplay shown at the THQ Nordic showcase on August 12. The THQ name being used alongside the retro logo being put in the trailer fits in with the goal being to create a game more like WWF No Mercy than what’s been out for many years and Yuke’s has helmed countless 3D pro wrestling games over the years. While they are best-known for the WWE games under the original THQ, they created the first 3D wrestling game ever with Toukon Retsuden using the New Japan Pro Wrestling license and eventually went on to own that company at one point in time.

AEW: Fight Forever has a tough hill to climb as we have seen other companies like TNA Wrestling get video games, but suffer from a lack of content that gave them a very short shelf life. Several new details were shown off in screenshots shown off yesterday, including the TAA Bank Field used for the Stadium Stampede matches being rebranded as AEW Bank Field. It will be interesting to see just who makes the cut, but CM Punk will and is actually one of the cover stars alongside Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega. We’ll be covering Fight Forever as much as possible until its release.