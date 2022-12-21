AEW Fight Forever Shows Off Current World Champion

THQ Nordic and Yuke’s Games are developing the upcoming AEW Fight Forever. The AEW wrestling title is channeling back to the days of N64 wrestling titles and the company has continued to slowly release footage of the title. Today, a new trailer released showcasing current AEW World Champion Michael Jacob Friedman, or MJF. This short clip shows MJF in action as the trailer transitions back and forth from real footage to game footage. You can check out the trailer below. There is still no release date for the game as of this moment.

December 21, 2022