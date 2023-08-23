AEW Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede Mode Coming Very Soon

This weekend, All Elite Wrestling will be hosting not only their largest event ever, but what will likely go down as one of the largest events in pro wrestling history: All In at Wembley Stadium in London.

With over 80,000 tickets sold, All In is set to be a gigantic European debut for a wrestling company that is often considered second fiddle to WWE. And just in time for the leadup to this historic pay per view, THQ Nordic and Yuke’s have announced that their AEW Fight Forever video game will be receiving a free update later today with the online Stadium Stampede mode that was first revealed last month.

As part of the game’s first major update, the new mode has drawn plenty of comparisons to the battle royale genre, with thirty wrestlers competing inside a massive stadium to be the last competitor standing. Considering the limited scope of the arenas that players have typically been forced to hold their matches in, these new options to take the fight outside the ring, across the football field and up into the stands will certainly be welcome. Additionally, the field has been altered with dirt covering half of it and has been adorned with various obstacles including production trucks, scaffoldings and more for players to climb up and leap off of. Plus, new footage featured in the trailer below also shows at least one indoors area and new vehicles players can use to traverse the stadium, including a golf cart and horse.

Of course, players will be able to utilize the full roster of more than 50 male and female wrestlers from the base game, in addition to upcoming DLC wrestlers including Keith Lee, The Bunny, HOOK and Danhausen. Plus, players can take advantage of over forty weapons including trash cans, kendo sticks and barbed wire baseball bats, in addition to all-new power-ups that will give those who find them an edge on this chaotic battlefield.

The original posting of the announcement and trailer was made at 9 PM PT yesterday and stated that Stadium Stampede would be coming to Fight Forever “within the next 24 hours.” With only a handful of hours left to keep this promise, it’s definitely likely that the new mode launches during or shortly after the broadcast of tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, which begins at 5 PM PT. For now, check out the release trailer featuring AEW CEO Tony Khan alongside wrestlers Kenny Omega and Eddie Kingston.

Update: The official AEW Games Twitter account has shared specific timing on when Stadium Stampede will launch.