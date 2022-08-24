AEW Games Releases First Full Match Gameplay of AEW Fight Forever

AEW’s first console game is coming in 2023 from Yuke’s and THQ Nordic – and we got our first look at a full match in the game today. Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole was shown off alongside entrances – which do appear streamlined and very much like what TNA Impact had where you don’t get the full intro. William Regal shows up for tutorial information and there is a light and strong strike setup and light and strong grapple ala what Yuke’s used for WWE Day of Reckoning and Wrestle Kingdom 1 and 2 on the PS2.

Gameplay has a very smooth feel to it, just like DoR and like No Mercy, there are big replays for moves that manage to avoid getting in the way of the action and still keep the flow of the action intact. No Mercy allowed players to have a replay and not lose track of where they are in the ring, while Yuke’s GC games did get a bit disorienting. Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel is in and looks great, and the avalanche version of it looks even better. During the event, it was revealed that the game will have over 40 weapons and just like AEW TV, there are lower-third graphics showing off win/loss records.

AEW Fight Forever is not in a final form yet, but what’s been shown feels very much like a modernized No Mercy with a Yuke’s GC-era level of gameplay speed. The foundation looks solid and we’ll get an even better idea of how good everything is when more footage comes out of things like different match types and maybe even a playable demo down the road. It’s set for an early 2023 release across all consoles and PC and looks incredible so far.