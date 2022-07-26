After Wave: Downfall Release Date Announced

There are a lot of different shooters on the market, and yet there’s nothing quite like After Wave: Downfall out there. It has a third-person viewpoint placing the player’s camera behind their character and battleship, which itself is a bit different from the normal flying setup for a shooter. The water-based battlefields all look neat and there’s two-player co-op as well. Waves of enemy fire are definitely easier to see with the third-person viewpoint and each character plays a bit differently with upgraded ships and tools at their disposal.

The game will be released on Xbox One and Series consoles on August 3, August 4 on Nintendo Switch, and will hit for the PS4 and PS5 by August 5. Pre-orders have gone live for the Switch and Xbox versions and each have 20% discounts taking them to $11.99 down from the normal $14.99. This looks like a fantastic impulse buy of sorts and should definitely scratch the itch of anyone looking for a third-person shooter’s benefits wrapped up in a 2D shoot-em-up style.