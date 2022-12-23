Afterimage Reveals Release Date, Trailer

The release date for 2D action-adventure title Afterimage was announced today during Nintendo’s Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event. The title also received a new trailer detailing the ruined world of Engardin. Afterimage combines hand-drawn aesthetic with deep RPG elements and a Metroidvania-like world to challenge players to explore and traverse this fantasy land.

Afterimage’s story takes place years after a cataclysm called “The Razing” nearly brought about an end to human civilization. Seeking to investigate, a girl named Renee embarks on a journey to discover the truth in a series of events that will determine the fate of the world. The non-linear world of Engardin allows players to explore at their own pace and seek out various skills and upgrades needed for success. Afterimage comes to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch on April 25.

Dive into the trailer below: