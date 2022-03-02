Agent Intercept Gets Console Release Date

Agent Intercept has been available on Apple Arcade for quite a while and works wonderfully with a controller. It was one of the first games I played when I picked up an Apple TV last year and offers up something we haven’t seen much of in a long time. The Spy Hunter series has been dormant for almost two decades and with its spy theme and transforming car, Agent Intercept helps fill that void while keeping the arcade-style charm alive with smaller stages.

Going from car to boat to plane action is fun and helps areas feel different. Agent Intercept comes to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on March 30 after also hitting PC in June of 2021. If you’ve wanted a new, more modern-feeling Spy Hunter, then you’ll definitely want to check it out. If you own any Apple Arcade-compatible device, you can also check it out there and it scales quite nicely to still deliver a good-looking experience even on lower-end hardware.