Today the AIAS Game Maker’s Notebook podcast released an episode that was a retrospective on NieR. In this episode Shuhei Yoshida spoke with Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito, and Keiichi Okabe about many different facets of the NieR franchise. This includes early origins of the series and how it connects to Drakengard. This episode also delves into the combat, gameplay, music and story of NieR Automata among other assorted topics. The episode is included below with Japanese audio and English subtitles.