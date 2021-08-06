Aksys Games Announces Four New Otome Visual Novels

Today Aksys Games hosted their All Aksys stream which provided a variety of updates and announcements. Much to the chagrin of otome fans, it was very focused on otome titles. First we got updated release dates for Olympia Soiree (September 9) and Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani (December 2).

Next came the new announcements which were all otome visual novels! The games are all for Switch and are as follows: Lover Pretend, Paradigm Paradox, Kimi wa Yukima ni Koinegau and Piofiore: Episodio 1926. Piofiore: Episodio 1926 is the sequel to Piofiore which they released earlier.

There are no release windows or dates announced for these games just yet. Still, it’s exciting news, especially since some of these titles just recently released in Japan.