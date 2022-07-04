Aksys Games Announces Slew of Otome Titles

Aksys Games attended Anime Expo 2022 and brought with them a host of new game announcements. For example, one of their newest reveals was Inescapable by Dreamloop. With that said, Aksys did not forget its otome audience with a series of multiple announcements.

First up is Shuuen no Virche ~ErroR:Salvation which is one of the titles the English community has seriously been hankering for. This is an extremely dark title where everyone is cursed to die in their early 20s. Radiant Tale is another new release where our protagonist finds herself mixed up with a circus troupe. Finally, Norn9 fans will be happy to see that Norn9: Var Commons is getting brought to Switch and now the fandisc Last Era will also be on the way.

All these releases are set for release on the Switch.