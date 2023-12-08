Alan Wake 2’s The Final Draft Update Brings New Game Plus Next Week

Although Remedy’s latest narrative-driven project didn’t end up bringing home the Game of the Year award at last night’s Game Awards, it did walk away with several other victories, including Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Narrative.

During one of creative director Sam Lake’s several trips to the stage last night (including an appearance during the Old Gods of Asgard’s musical performance of Herald of Darkness), Lake made a brief announcement that Alan Wake 2’s previously teased New Game Plus mode would be arriving in a brand new update on December 11. Today, Remedy shared some additional details on the upcoming patch, which is titled “The Final Draft” and will launch at 10 AM PT on Monday for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Featuring a brand new ending for Alan Wake 2 that is “sure to spark speculation and theories among our dedicated fans”, The Final Draft will also add new lore via a handful of new videos and manuscript pages that can be discovered by curious players, alongside “other subtle additions.” Players will keep all of their weapons, charms and character upgrades from their first playthrough, which will need to be fully completed in order to access the New Game Plus mode. The weapons can be located in the first available shoebox for each character, so players will not immediately have access to their familiar arsenal. For players who truly want a deeper challenge, Remedy will also be introducing the Nightmare difficulty option, with tougher enemies and other elements that will test even the most experienced Alan Wake 2 players.

The new update will also feature additional bug fixes and performance optimizations, with the full patch notes to be shared on Monday ahead of the update’s release. With so many unanswered questions being left for players after the conclusion of Alan Wake 2’s story, The Final Draft will hopefully bring a little more closure as we anxiously await for the upcoming pair of story DLCs that are set to be launched next year, titled Night Springs and The Lake House.

For more on Alan Wake 2, be sure to check out our review, which heavily praises its story and presentation.