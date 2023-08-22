Alan Wake II Shows Off The Dark Place in New Trailer

The much-anticipated Alan Wake II is only a couple of months away at this point, feeling so soon all of a sudden despite a lengthy wait. Among the unique draws of Remedy’s latest horror game is the use of dual protagonists in the form of writer Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson. And while the last bit of gameplay we saw from Summer Game Fest focused on Saga, a larger focus was put on Alan this time around during the new trailer that debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and as Saga’s adventures are in the real world, Alan finds himself dealing with the surreal realm of the Dark Place.

One thing you’ll immediately notice about the Dark Place in the game’s new trailer (embedded below, but diverted to YouTube due to age restrictions) is a notable medium shift. Remedy are no strangers to live-action footage, with inclusion of it being a signature traits in their games, from the “Night Springs” in-game TV show in the first Alan Wake to the full-on live-action story bits in Quantum Break. This time around, Remedy is using live-action footage for the Dark Place in order to emphasize its otherworldliness, very much highlighting how much of a bizarre reality it is.

Indeed, in stark contrast to the more rural settings Saga will be exploring, the Dark Place is a twisted cityscape that Alan will be exploring, with creepy talk shows, ominous subways with bizarre hallucinations, storms of manuscripts, and much more, as Alan tries to write his way out of this particular nightmare. Alan Wake II arrives on October 27 for XSX, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store, when we’ll get to see if Alan and Saga will be able to make sense of (and survive) these latest mysteries.