Alan Wake Remastered Announced for Current, Last-Gen Consoles

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games today announced Alan Wake Remastered, a full remaster of the 2010 classic.

Now published by Epic Games Publishing, Alan Wake Remastered is the complete Alan Wake experience. The remaster includes the main game and its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer. All three pieces of content will be rendered with 4K visuals and include commentary from creative director Sam Lake.

Alan Wake Remastered follows the story of the original game, taking troubled author Alan Wake to the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls as he searches for his missing wife, Alice. Once there, a horror story has no recollection of writing comes to life, forcing him to confront the forces of darkness with nothing but his flashlight and a pistol. To find his answers, Alan must journey into the darkness and face his demons.

Alan Wake Remastered launches fall 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4 and Xbox One.