Albert Wesker Joins Dead By Daylight’s Cast of Killers Today

Dead by Daylight is getting a big dose of new content today with the multi-platform release of the Resident Evil: Project chapter. Upon loading into the updated game, fans will either be able to stalk a reworked Raccoon City Police Department map as Albert Wesker or do their best to survive as Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers.

As Wesker (aka “The Mastermind”), players can unleash his unique “Virulent Bound” skill, which enables him to suddenly leap forward at survivors, grab them and infect them with the Uroboros virus. Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers have their own sets of skills to with Wong focused more on evasion and Chambers more on support.

Aside from these characters and the updated map, fans can get new outfits modeled after those worn by Carlos Oliviera and Sheva Alomar as well as new Hunk Legendary Sets for Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine and The Legion. See it all in action below in the Resident Evil: Project W Spotlight trailer below.