Aliens: Dark Descent Announced, Will be Isometric Squad-Based Tactical Action Game

A new Aliens game has been announced today as Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment are collaborating with 20th Century Studios to bring a new strategic, real-time, squad-based tactical action game. This game will feature squad members of Colonial Marines that are controlled as one unit with intuitive controls. Death will be permanent in this game as players will experience an authentic Aliens narrative full of Xenomorphs and new threats. This is an original story and a new trailer complete with commentary is available below to get an idea of what to expect in the game. Aliens: Dark Descent will launch on June 20 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.