All Kingdom Hearts Games Announced for Nintendo Switch with a Caveat

Square Enix and Nintendo today announced that all previously released Kingdom Hearts titles are coming to Nintendo Switch, but with a major caveat.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind are all set to arrive on Nintendo’s platform in the near future. Players can experience the Dark Seeker Saga on Switch via the Cloud editions of the game. All three titles will be available for purchase individually, or as the all-in-one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud collection. No word yet on pricing.

This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch! ✨ KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix –

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

The introduction of all three titles on Switch means players can now enjoy the saga on any platform. Originally, this was only possible on PlayStation, but recently became available on Xbox and PC (but only through Epic Games Store as of now). Kingdom Hearts has an interesting history on Nintendo platforms. While mainline titles like Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Birth By Sleep stuck with PlayStation platforms, franchise creator Tetsuya Nomura utilized Nintendo handhelds for more experimental titles. This led to the creation of Chain of Memories on the GameBoy Advance, 358/2 Days and Re:Coded on DS, and the mainline entry Dream Drop Distance on 3DS.

We’ll let you know when Square Enix and Nintendo announce additional details about the titles.