Amazing Bomberman Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

After releasing the once-cancelled Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls exclusively on Apple Arcade last year, Konami is back with Hudson’s Bomberman series in an all-new entry. This new entry brings music content into the mix as bomb types will allow players to collect items to change the stage to match different songs that are playing. It will use new tunes made for the game from an international team of creators and will feature solo mode alongside online battle between friends online. The short trailer released shows a very bright and colorful art style being used alongside fast gameplay. Amazing Bomberman hits all Apple Arcade-compatible devices on August 5.