Amazon Games to Publish Next Tomb Raider

Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics today announced that the former will publish the latter’s next Tomb Raider title.

Crystal Dynamics has found a new partner to help bring their next Tomb Raider title to life. Amazon Games will serve as the game’s global publisher following Embracer Group’s purchase of developer Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider IP from Square Enix.

As we learned back in April, this untitled Tomb Raider title is a single-player, narrative driven adventure that will continue Lara Croft’s story, implying this will be a sequel to Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Crystal Dynamics is using Unreal Engine 5 to bring their vision to life, a major shakeup after developing their previous titles on their in-house Foundation Engine.

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games. “Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise. Our team is incredibly excited about collaborating with the talented and visionary Crystal Dynamics team to bring the next chapter of Lara Croft’s saga to players around the world.” “Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider,” said Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics. “Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities. They’re uniquely positioned to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!”

The untitled Tomb Raider title is the latest major expansion for Amazon Games’ publishing arm. The giant has already helped publish Lost Ark in the west and is bringing Bandai Namco’s Blue Protocol west in 2023. Tomb Raider marks their first foray into single player titles.

No word yet on a release window or platforms.