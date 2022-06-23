AMD Brings FidelityFX 2.0 to Xbox

AMD has done a very solid job in providing some performance boost for the current generation Xbox systems. Today, AMD has announced that its latest Super Resolution technology, FidelityFX 2.0, will now be available for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows Desktop. This should supremely help with the Xbox Series S versions of titles going forward. With Xbox still focusing on new releases coming to previous and current generations, FidelityFX 2.0 has shown very positive results in the PC gaming realm in recent months even surpassing NVIDIA DLSS in some performance categories. This tech is available for developers now for new titles, but there could be previous titles that receive a patch to implement this Super Resolution.