AMD Unveils Next Ryzen Processors

AMD has officially announced Ryzen 7000, and they’re coming within a month from now. There will be four processors to kick things off for the 7000 series. AMD is going from the 5000 series to 7000 series for desktops as the 6000 series is dedicated to laptops. These first four processors are geared towards higher-end spec computers as budget processors will come next year. The core counts will mirror what the 5000 series offered for roughly the same prices that its predecessors launched at.

The lowest tier Ryzen 5 7600X (X means it’s unlocked and overclockable) will feature 6 cores and 12 threads with clock speeds of 4.7/5.3 GHz. That’s a lot of speed for a boost clock as the wattage comes in at 105 W and total cache is 38 MB (6+32). This retails for $299 while the next bump is the Ryzen 7 7700X at $399. This offers 8 cores and 16 threads with clocks of 4.5/5.4 GHz and 40 MB (8+32) of total cache. It offers the same power draw as the previous model while offering a lower base clock yet higher boost clock for $100 more.

The big jump comes in the Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X. 12 cores and 24 threads is what the 7900X offers while the 7950X will offer 16 cores and 32 threads. Both will draw 170 watts of power while the base clock on the 7900X is higher at 4.7 compared to 4.5 on the 7950X. The boost clock reaches 5.6 on the 7900X and 5.7 on the 7950X. Total cache is 76 MB (12+64) and 80 MB (16+64) on each, respectively. Retail on the 7900X is $549 and the 7950X is $699. These processors are more geared towards major muti-tasking PCs.

AMD stated this architecture, known as AM5, will be supported until at least 2025. Motherboards will start off at $125 USD and have a range of including either PCIe 4.0 or 5.0. DDR5 RAM technology will support the longevity of this chipset. RAM speeds at launch support up to 6400 with AMD’s memory overclocking profile. AMD X670 and X670 Extreme system boards will launch in September alongside the processors. The B650 and B650 Extreme will come in October. The Extreme versions will offer PCI Express 5.0 lanes both to the M.2 SSD slot and the video card slot. The processors release on September 27.