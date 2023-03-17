Amid Evil: The Black Labyrinth and VR Both Coming Soon with New Trailers

There’s an art to big, dumb, and loud, and if not practiced carefully all that’s left is chaotic noise. Amid Evil is one of the best throwback FPSes available, hitting perfectly all the notes that made Doom and Heretic such great games back in the day despite the simple premise. It’s been decades since one of Doom’s level designers, Sandy Peterson, described the game as “whack-a-mole”, which is technically true but also maybe a tiny bit reductive. Good weapons, impressive arenas, and of course a huge variety of aggressive moles to whack come into play, and Amid Evil had them all plus tons of secrets to spice up the adventure, making for a shooter whose environments dragged you forward every bit as much as the anticipation for the next encounter. It’s been four years since Amid Evil first released and now it’s almost time to do it all over again in VR, plus journey back into the original game with the long-promised Black Labyrinth expansion.

Both the Black Labyrinth expansion and Amid Evil VR have been promised for a while and they’re finally getting close to completed. The first one out of the gate is the VR version, which is a full remake of the original game reimagined for those who want to go hands-on with the magic. The weapons have all been redesigned so that casting is noticeably dynamic, and even the basic axe melee attack should be a lot more effective with the free sense of depth VR brings to the experience. Amid Evil VR is releasing on April 20 for both Steam and the Quest store.

Black Labyrinth, on the other hand, is a bit less firm with its date. The prequel DLC tells the story of how the hero got the starting weapon of the axe in the first place, but spoiler- He did it by beating down a ten levels’ worth of the labyrinth’s most deadly monsters. The Black Labyrinth DLC is coming sometime this summer, providing a nice break between replaying the game in VR and getting back into the action through its all-new levels.