Amiga-Inspired Mouse Makes a Comeback on Kickstarter

The Amiga is a beloved computer in large part thanks to its vast library of video games. The love of Amiga lives on to this day through fans. Nowhere is this more apparent than on Kickstarter, where an Amiga-inspired project has just been fully funded.

The project is the “Tank Mouse“. Despite looking very similar to the boxy Amiga mouse, it’s a fully modern device. The mouse is wireless and offers connectivity via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz. It comes in black and white and scrolling is enabled by using the touch-sensitive area between the two buttons. Amazingly, the mouse will work on modern PCs as well as your old Commodore Amiga.

Backing the project on Kickstarter to receive one mouse costs €36 (approximately $40).